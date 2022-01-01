ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 67 against 58.2 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|47 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1195:1
|1658:1
|sRGB color space
|96.1%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|87.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|63.8%
|98.8%
|Response time
|24 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|67 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|214 gramm
|274 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1054
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4704
8714
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1121
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6850
8348
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC294
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|81.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
