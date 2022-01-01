You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 67 against 58.2 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 47 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1195:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 96.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 65.9% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.8% 98.8% Response time 24 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14 UM425 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 214 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ZenBook 14 UM425 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +6% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC294 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.