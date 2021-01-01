ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
From $1035
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (103.8 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 100 against 67 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|140 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1075
1701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5235
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +130%
12018
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6850
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
