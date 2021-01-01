Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UM425 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (103.8 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 100 against 67 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~86.2%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 16.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UM425
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 100 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 -
ZenBook 14 UM425
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +84%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus - Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
