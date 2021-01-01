ZenBook 14 UM425 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (103.8 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 100 against 67 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Better webcam recording quality

62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 14 inches 16.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ZenBook 14 UM425 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 / 100 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 896 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ZenBook 14 UM425 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +84% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

