ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
VS
ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 67 against 57 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (103.8 vs 133.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UM425
vs
Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 357.6 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 240.8 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~77.9%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 100 W 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

