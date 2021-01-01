Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UM425 or ExpertBook B1 (B1400) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs ExpertBook B1 (B1400)

ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
VS
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and ExpertBook B1 (B1400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UM425
vs
ExpertBook B1 (B1400)

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 215.6 mm (8.49 inches)
Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches) 19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~77.5%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UM425 +82%
400 nits
ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 / 90 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz -
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

