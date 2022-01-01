Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UM425 or ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)

53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
VS
63 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1580 grams less (around 3.48 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (103.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 90 against 67 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UM425
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches		 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~74.1%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 4

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 / 100 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
ZenBook 14 UM425
2.822 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) +152%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

