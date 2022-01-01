You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU GeForce MX450 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1580 grams less (around 3.48 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (103.8 vs 172.7 square inches)

24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 90 against 67 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~74.1% Side bezels 4.6 mm 6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 4

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14 UM425 400 nits ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 / 100 W 100 / 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance ZenBook 14 UM425 2.822 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) +152% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.9 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.