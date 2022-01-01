ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1580 grams less (around 3.48 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (103.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
- 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 90 against 67 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
|395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
|Area
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|4
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|100 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1059
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4592
9780
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1121
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6850
13798
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
