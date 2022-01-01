ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (103.8 vs 142.7 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS
- Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 90 against 67 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
|359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.96 inches
|Area
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~72.9%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|120°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|460 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1059
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +34%
1418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4592
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +37%
6283
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1121
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +27%
1429
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6850
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +50%
10289
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|73.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
