You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (103.8 vs 131.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~79.3% Side bezels 4.6 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14 UM425 400 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 / 100 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter - 450 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP - 35-50 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1185 MHz GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance ZenBook 14 UM425 2.822 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +106% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.