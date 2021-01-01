Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UM425 or VivoBook S14 S433 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs VivoBook S14 S433

ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
VS
ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and VivoBook S14 S433 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 67 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UM425
vs
VivoBook S14 S433

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~78.3%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UM425 +60%
400 nits
VivoBook S14 S433
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs ZenBook 14 UM425
2. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs ZenBook 14 UM425
3. VivoBook S13 S333 vs ZenBook 14 UM425
4. VivoBook S14 S435 vs ZenBook 14 UM425
5. VivoBook S14 M433 vs VivoBook S14 S433
6. VivoBook S15 M533 vs VivoBook S14 S433
7. VivoBook S13 S333 vs VivoBook S14 S433
8. Inspiron 14 7400 vs VivoBook S14 S433
9. VivoBook 15 M513 vs VivoBook S14 S433

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 and ZenBook 14 UM425 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский