ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95.8 vs 103.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
|Height
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|203 mm (7.99 inches)
|Thickness
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
|Area
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5663
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|2 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1