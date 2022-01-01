You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 67 against 48 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (102.9 vs 134.4 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm

12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~77.4% Side bezels 4.6 mm 9 mm Colors Gray, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 40.8 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1103:1 - sRGB color space 98.8% - Adobe RGB profile 69.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% - Response time 38 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) +33% 400 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 220 gramm 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) +236% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 87.5 dB 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 6.6 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.