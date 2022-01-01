Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) or Swift 3x (SF314-510) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)

49 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
51 out of 100
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 67 against 59 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
  • Can run popular games at about 111-152% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
vs
Swift 3x (SF314-510)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches
Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Gray, Purple Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.8 dB 44.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1103:1 1916:1
sRGB color space 98.8% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 69.7% 72.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% 71.5%
Response time 38 ms 38 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 220 gramm 266 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 24
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 87.5 dB 72 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 6.6 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

