Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

49 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.8 vs 102.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Gray, Purple Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.8 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1103:1 7400:1
sRGB color space 98.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 69.7% 99.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% 99.5%
Response time 38 ms 4 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 220 gramm 216 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 87.5 dB 65.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 6.6 cm 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
2. XPS 13 9310 or Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
3. Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) or Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
4. Surface Laptop Studio or Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
5. ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
6. XPS 13 9310 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
7. ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
8. VivoBook 14 M413 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
9. Inspiron 14 5402 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
10. ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский