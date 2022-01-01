You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm

12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~82.1% Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray, Purple Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 150° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 40.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1103:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 98.8% - Adobe RGB profile 69.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% 100% Response time 38 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) 400 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 220 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7 GPU performance Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) +32% 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 87.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 6.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.