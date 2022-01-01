Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UX435 or Nitro 5 (AN515-55) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

51 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 63 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (98.4 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UX435
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~72.4%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.6 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 897:1 1371:1
sRGB color space 100% 65%
Adobe RGB profile - 44%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 42.5%
Response time 33 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.6 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 498 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1590 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
ZenBook 14 UX435
2.822 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +73%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 58 dB 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
