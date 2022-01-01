Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UX435 or Spin 3 (SP313-51N) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

51 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
VS
48 out of 100
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 63 against 48 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UX435
vs
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches		 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm
11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches
Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~76.5%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 7.8 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 150° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.6 dB 38.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 897:1 1252:1
sRGB color space 100% 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 78.7%
Response time 33 ms 44 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.6 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
ZenBook 14 UX435 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 58 dB 76.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
3. ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 and ZenBook 14 UX435
4. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 and ZenBook 14 UX435
5. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and ZenBook 14 UX435
6. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский