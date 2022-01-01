You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 63 against 48 watt-hours

Backlit keyboard Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm

11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~76.5% Side bezels 4.6 mm 7.8 mm Colors White, Gray Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 150° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.6 dB 38.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 897:1 1252:1 sRGB color space 100% 98% Adobe RGB profile - 77.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 78.7% Response time 33 ms 44 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits Spin 3 (SP313-51N) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 48 Wh Voltage 11.6 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance ZenBook 14 UX435 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Spin 3 (SP313-51N) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 58 dB 76.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

