ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (98.4 vs 109.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- 28% sharper screen – 201 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches
|300 x 235 x 14.9 mm
11.81 x 9.25 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
|705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.1%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|150°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|41.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|897:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|33 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4224
4220
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1277
1282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4833
4831
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|58 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1