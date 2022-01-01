Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UX435 or Swift 3 (SF314-43) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 63 against 48 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (98.4 vs 106.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6.5 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Contrast 897:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 33 ms -
Capacity
Voltage 11.6 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 0 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8
RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 58 dB -
Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
