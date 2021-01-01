ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 37% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
|659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.1%
|~81.9%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|41.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|897:1
|1550:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96%
|Response time
|33 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|58 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
