You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i5 8210Y RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Can run popular games at about 333-455% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 50 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019) 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches 304 x 212 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.35 x 0.61 inches Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~79.6% Side bezels 4.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.6 dB 41 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 897:1 1238:1 sRGB color space 100% 94.6% Adobe RGB profile - 61.3% Response time 33 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits MacBook Air (2019) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 50 Wh Voltage 11.6 V 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 1.8 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 178 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics 617 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1050 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.4 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR3 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.13 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 3 GPU performance ZenBook 14 UX435 +606% 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Air (2019) 0.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 2133 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 58 dB 75.8 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v4.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 0.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.