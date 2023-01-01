Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UX435 or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 63 against 58.2 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UX435
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 41.6 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 897:1 1658:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8%
Response time 33 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.6 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter 215 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 12 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ZenBook 14 UX435
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +6%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 58 dB 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
