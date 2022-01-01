ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
- Can run popular games at about 354-482% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (98.4 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 83 against 63 watt-hours
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 41% sharper screen – 221 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches
|349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.1%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6500 RPM
|Noise level
|41.6 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|897:1
|1333:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.6 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|87 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|9 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ZenBook 14 UX435 +24%
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4224
4719
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ZenBook 14 UX435 +20%
1277
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4833
5899
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|192
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|3
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|58 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|0.7 mm
|Size
|-
|16.0 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1