You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i7 8750H Intel Core i7 8850H Intel Core i9 8950HK RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Can run popular games at about 354-482% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (98.4 vs 130.3 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 83 against 63 watt-hours

Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

41% sharper screen – 221 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~81.8% Side bezels 4.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM Noise level 41.6 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 15.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 897:1 1333:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 33 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2018) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 83 Wh Voltage 11.6 V 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 350 MHz GPU boost clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 3 GPU performance ZenBook 14 UX435 +643% 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 2400 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 58 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 0.7 mm Touchpad Size - 16.0 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.