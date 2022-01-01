Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UX435 or MacBook Pro 15 (2018) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

51 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
VS
52 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Can run popular games at about 354-482% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (98.4 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 83 against 63 watt-hours
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 41% sharper screen – 221 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UX435
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~81.8%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level 41.6 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 897:1 1333:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 33 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits
MacBook Pro 15 (2018) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.6 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 9 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 3
GPU performance
ZenBook 14 UX435 +643%
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 58 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 16.0 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

