ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (98.4 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 100 against 63 watt-hours
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 44% sharper screen – 226 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UX435
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~84.3%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 41.6 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 897:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time 33 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.6 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 58 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 896 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

