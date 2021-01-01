Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UX435 or ExpertBook B1 (B1500) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and ExpertBook B1 (B1500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 63 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (98.4 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UX435
vs
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 41.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 897:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UX435 +36%
300 nits
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.6 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 58 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz -
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

