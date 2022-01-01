You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU GeForce MX450 - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (98.4 vs 146.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~74.7% Side bezels 4.6 mm 0.4 mm Colors White, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 41.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 157 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 897:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 33 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.6 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 240 / 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance ZenBook 14 UX435 2.822 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +389% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 58 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.