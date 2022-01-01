You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 63 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (98.4 vs 129.6 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches 359.7 x 232.5 x 19.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.78 inches Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~80.2% Side bezels 4.6 mm 7.2 mm Colors White, Gray Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 897:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 33 ms - Max. brightness ZenBook 14 UX435 +20% 300 nits Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 42 Wh Voltage 11.6 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance ZenBook 14 UX435 +97% 2.822 TFLOPS Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 58 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.