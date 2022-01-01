Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UX435 or Vivobook 16X (M1603) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)

51 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
VS
66 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (98.4 vs 137.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • 80% sharper screen – 283 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UX435
vs
Vivobook 16X (M1603)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches		 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches
Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~83.6%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6.9 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 897:1 10000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 33 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits
Vivobook 16X (M1603) +83%
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.6 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 0 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1750 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 58 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
3. ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 and ZenBook 14 UX435
4. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 and ZenBook 14 UX435
5. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and ZenBook 14 UX435
6. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
7. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) and 16X (M1603)
8. Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) and 16X (M1603)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский