You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (98.4 vs 137.6 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

80% sharper screen – 283 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~83.6% Side bezels 4.6 mm 6.9 mm Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 897:1 10000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 33 ms 1 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits Vivobook 16X (M1603) +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.6 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 0 MHz GPU boost clock - 1750 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance ZenBook 14 UX435 2.822 TFLOPS Vivobook 16X (M1603) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 58 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

