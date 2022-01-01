You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU GeForce MX450 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (98.4 vs 111 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm

12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.6 mm 7.9 mm Colors White, Gray Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 897:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 33 ms 1 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.6 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 120 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 35-40 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance ZenBook 14 UX435 2.822 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) +78% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 58 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.