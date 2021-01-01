Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UX435 or VivoBook S15 S532 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs VivoBook S15 S532

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
VS
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and VivoBook S15 S532 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 63 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (98.4 vs 127.2 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UX435
vs
VivoBook S15 S532

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~81.7%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 897:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UX435 +20%
300 nits
VivoBook S15 S532
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.6 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 58 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
2. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 vs ZenBook 14 UX435
3. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 vs ZenBook 14 UX435
4. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 vs ZenBook 14 UX435
5. MSI Creator 15 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
6. ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 vs S15 S532
7. ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 vs S15 S532
8. Dell G7 15 7500 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
9. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs S15 S532

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and ZenBook 14 UX435 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский