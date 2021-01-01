Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UX435 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
VS
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UX435
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.9 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.6 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 897:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.6 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 58 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 896 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

