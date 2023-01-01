Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (112.5 vs 130 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
- Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
|356.3 x 235.5 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.27 x 0.78-0.79 inches
|Area
|726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Blue
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|212 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|319710:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|150 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|390 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1805
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10997
11306
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1801
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13931
14372
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
