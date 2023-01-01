Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) or Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) vs Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)

66 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
VS
64 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) and Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours
  • Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420)
vs
Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches		 322.8 x 225.9 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.89 x 0.7 inches
Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 729 cm2 (113 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~83.6%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray White, Black, Silver, Blue
Material Top: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 319710:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98% -
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 W 90 W
Weight of AC adapter 390 grams 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) and Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) or ask any questions
