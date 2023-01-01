Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches 322.8 x 225.9 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.89 x 0.7 inches Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 729 cm2 (113 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~83.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray White, Black, Silver, Blue Material Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 234 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 319710:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98% - Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) 550 nits Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) +9% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time 1:10 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 90 W Weight of AC adapter 390 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.