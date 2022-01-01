You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 63 against 52 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

71% sharper screen – 243 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.6 vs 131.6 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~87.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy - Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition +38% 550 nits Swift X SFX16-52G 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 52 Wh Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 1.41 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-52G +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

