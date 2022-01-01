You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 63 against 58.2 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1759:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition +10% 550 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +84% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots - 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.