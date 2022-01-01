Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition vs ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (106.6 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 90 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
|354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|4
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 W
|100 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10631
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
7.12 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
