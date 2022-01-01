You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (106.6 vs 142.1 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 90 Hz

Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~73.2% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 4

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 300 Hz PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 550 nits ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 W 100 / 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) +405% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.9 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.