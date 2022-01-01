Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition vs ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

68 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
VS
63 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (106.6 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~73.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

