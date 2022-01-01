Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition vs Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

67 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
VS
56 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.6 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 450 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
2. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
4. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
5. Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) or 14X OLED Space Edition
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
7. Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) or Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
8. Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) or Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) and Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский