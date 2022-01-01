You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.6 vs 131.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.3% Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition +38% 550 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter - 450 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35-50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.