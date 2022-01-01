Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition or Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition vs Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)

67 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
VS
65 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (106.6 vs 115.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
vs
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches		 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~77.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 0.7 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 12 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
