Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (95.8 vs 106.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~78.9% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.9 mm Colors Gray Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 7400:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.5% Response time 1 ms 4 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition +38% 550 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 216 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition +27% 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots - 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 65.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

