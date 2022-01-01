Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition or Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition vs Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

68 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
VS
49 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
vs
Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches		 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~81.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 40.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1103:1
sRGB color space - 98.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 68.5%
Response time 1 ms 38 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 220 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 18 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 87.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
