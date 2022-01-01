Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

67 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
VS
51 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (98.4 vs 106.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches		 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~85.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 897:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UX435 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
2. Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
4. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
5. Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) and 14X OLED Space Edition
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
8. ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 and ZenBook 14 UX435
9. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 and ZenBook 14 UX435
10. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and ZenBook 14 UX435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский