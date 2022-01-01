You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (98.4 vs 106.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~85.1% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.6 mm Colors Gray White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 897:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition +83% 550 nits ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.6 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UX435 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots - 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 58 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.