You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Apple M2 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 70 against 58.2 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 70 against 58.2 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs) Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (100.1 vs 112.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 234 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1658:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.8% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +20% 600 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 / 100 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +114% 6.42 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.