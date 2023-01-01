Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (120Hz, Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (120Hz, Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~80.2% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Gray White, Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 45.5 dB 45 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (120Hz, Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (120Hz, Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 234 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No Adaptive Sync Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 7% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1041:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.5% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +38% 550 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 / 100 W 100 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter 390 / 420 grams 730 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 50 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) 5.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +97% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 86.4 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023): - Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.