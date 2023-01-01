Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~80.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Black
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 45.5 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No Adaptive Sync
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~7% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1041:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.5%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 / 100 W 100 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 390 / 420 grams 730 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 86.4 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.6 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023):
    - Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

