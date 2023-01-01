You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (112.5 vs 135.3 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (112.5 vs 135.3 square inches) 24% sharper screen – 234 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 113-154% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 113-154% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~85% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm Colors White, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 3

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 14.5 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 234 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) 600 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 90 / 100 W 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock - 1395 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) 6.42 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +205% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power - 6x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.