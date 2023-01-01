You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Battery 70 Wh - 70 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits 65% sharper screen – 234 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

65% sharper screen – 234 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (112.5 vs 138.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm

13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~82.9% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Gray Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Size 14.5 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 234 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +100% 600 nits Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 70 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 / 100 W 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) 6.42 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) +16% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.