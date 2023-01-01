You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i9 13980HX RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (112.5 vs 137 square inches) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~84% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm Colors White, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 3

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 16 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 234 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +20% 600 nits VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 90 / 100 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 120 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock - 1395 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) 6.42 TFLOPS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +188% 18.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.