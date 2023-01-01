Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) vs ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

68 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (112.5 vs 137 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
vs
VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches		 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~84%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 3

Display

Size 14.5 inches 16 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 100 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 18 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 120 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock - 1395 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
