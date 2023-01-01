You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (112.5 vs 136.4 square inches)

24% sharper screen – 234 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm

13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~84.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.7 mm Colors White, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 16 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 234 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +50% 600 nits Vivobook Pro 16X OLED 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 / 100 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1185 MHz GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +11% 6.42 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 8.4 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

