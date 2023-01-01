Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) vs Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (112.5 vs 136.4 square inches)
- 24% sharper screen – 234 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
|354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches
|Area
|726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 100 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1863
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11619
11387
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1844
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14646
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|12.9 x 8.4 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
