You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Battery 70 Wh - 70 Wh 75 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (112.5 vs 127.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~81.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 7 mm Colors White, Gray White, Black, Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 14.5 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 234 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy - Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +83% 550 nits Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 70 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 / 100 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 390 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023): - Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.