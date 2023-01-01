Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) vs Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)

65 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
VS
53 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) and Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (112.5 vs 127.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
vs
Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches		 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches
Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~81.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Black, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14.5 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy -
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 / 100 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 390 grams 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023):
    - Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
2. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) or Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
6. Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) or Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
9. LG Gram 15 (2023) or Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) and Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский