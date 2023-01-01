You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Can run popular games at about 263-359% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~82.2% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.1 mm Colors White, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 234 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) 550 nits Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) +9% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 / 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 390 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 7 GPU performance Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +479% 6.42 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023): - Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.