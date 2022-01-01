Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or Swift X (SFX14-41G) – what's better?

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)

58 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 63 against 59 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-41G)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches		 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~78.5%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray, Purple Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 38 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 100 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 407 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-41G) +13%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
2. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and Dell XPS 13 9310
3. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
4. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
5. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) and Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
7. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) and Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский