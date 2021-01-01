You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1000NG4 Intel Core i5 1030NG7 Intel Core i7 1060NG7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 50 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm

12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM Noise level 38 dB 45.8 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1300:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.3% Adobe RGB profile - 64.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) 400 nits MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 50 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 100 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 407 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 TGP 35 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 896 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 76.6 dB 75.8 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

