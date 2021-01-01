Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 63 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 311.2 mm (12.25 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 212.2 mm (8.35 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray, Purple Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 100 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

